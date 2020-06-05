Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HTHIY. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

