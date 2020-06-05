Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HIK. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,390 ($31.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,378.33 ($31.29).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 2,348 ($30.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,419.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,053.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 1,574.50 ($20.71) and a one year high of GBX 2,670 ($35.12). The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($32.23), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($43,508,287.29).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.