HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.
HFRO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile
