HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

HFRO opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

