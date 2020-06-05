Hess (NYSE:HES) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Hess (NYSE:HES) has been trending positive on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Hess earned a coverage optimism score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the oil and gas producer an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Hess’ score:

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,954 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.