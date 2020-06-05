Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.61, approximately 219,968 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 263,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $514.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $41.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.72 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Keith Wilton sold 3,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $31,040.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,506.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 136,767 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,397,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,632,000. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.