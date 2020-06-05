Helen Buck Buys 83 Shares of LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) insider Helen Buck acquired 83 shares of LSL Property Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £150.23 ($197.62).

Helen Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Helen Buck bought 92 shares of LSL Property Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £149.04 ($196.05).

Shares of LSL stock opened at GBX 188 ($2.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. The firm has a market cap of $185.92 million and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.33. LSL Property Services plc has a 12-month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.54).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

