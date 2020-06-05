Healthequity Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HQY)

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,542 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 391% compared to the average daily volume of 518 call options.

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $6,259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,715 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,701.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,562,000 after purchasing an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,570,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,437,000 after purchasing an additional 190,506 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 23.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,358 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,695,000 after purchasing an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthequity by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Healthequity from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $58.29 on Friday. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,943.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Healthequity had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 118.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Healthequity will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

