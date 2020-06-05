Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other Marvell Technology Group news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.