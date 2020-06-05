Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the first quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $12,796,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $33.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. PPD’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PPD will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PPD from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PPD from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on PPD in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPD from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

