Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Photronics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 36,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Photronics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $34,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.63 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

