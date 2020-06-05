Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEM stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26. 1life Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.79 million. Equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

