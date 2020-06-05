Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $644,000 Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 132,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $11,093,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Green Plains by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Green Plains by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRE opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. Green Plains Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III acquired 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

