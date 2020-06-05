Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $490,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,573,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $142.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average is $144.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.