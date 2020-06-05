Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 97,088 Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,088 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Altice USA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

