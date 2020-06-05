Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 881 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Assurant were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Assurant by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after purchasing an additional 171,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Assurant by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,855,000 after buying an additional 56,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.90. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

