Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 55,100 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in UDR were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

