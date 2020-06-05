Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 37,951 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,030,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amerisafe by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,258,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Amerisafe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 96,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $65.00 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.82.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMSF. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amerisafe from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.