Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 36,300 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prothena were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Prothena by 58.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Prothena by 9.7% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a current ratio of 21.05. Prothena Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm has a market cap of $443.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.17.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. ValuEngine cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

