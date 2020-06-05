Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 31,300 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

