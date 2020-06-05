Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,708 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,524 shares of company stock worth $9,554,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $201.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.