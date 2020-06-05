Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 262,099 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262,099 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 347,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,882,733.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,306. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

