Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 17,200 Shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.19% of Bancorp worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,086,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,731,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,721,000 after buying an additional 358,759 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 713,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 216,535 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,914,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 175,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 130,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

TBBK stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares in the company, valued at $724,327.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

