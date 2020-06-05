Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 16,800 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Thermon Group worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,029 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a market cap of $515.17 million, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Michael W. Press bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

