Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 116,737 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 116,737 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.64 and its 200 day moving average is $302.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $245.02 and a one year high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

