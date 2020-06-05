Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Quanex Building Products worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2,286.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 703,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 407,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $13.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

NX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

