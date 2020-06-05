Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,728 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 403,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.