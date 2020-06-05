Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 20,500 Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.15% of Universal Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Universal Electronics by 34.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.82 million, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Electronics Inc has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

