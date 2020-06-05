Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 18,491 Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 574.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,442 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,034,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 446,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,578,476 shares of company stock valued at $820,872,673. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. BidaskClub cut Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

