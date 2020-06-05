Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 441,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,589 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of XHR opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 479.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $22.39.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.67). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

