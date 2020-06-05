Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 429,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total transaction of $99,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,938 shares in the company, valued at $710,124.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSD opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

