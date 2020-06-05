Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter worth about $671,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro bought 5,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $80,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,295,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,760,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,700 shares of company stock worth $207,401. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

Old Republic International stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Old Republic International’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

