Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $730,000 Investment in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 48.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,143 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the first quarter worth $578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 1.55. Tribune Publishing Co has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tribune Publishing Co will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tribune Publishing Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

