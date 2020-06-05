Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $499,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,145.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

