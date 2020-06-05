Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of istar worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in istar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of istar during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in istar by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 96,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in istar by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in istar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,024,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. istar Inc has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a net margin of 58.20% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that istar Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. istar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

