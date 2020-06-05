Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346,345 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 108,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $6,008,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,175 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,727,000.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,759,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $1,577,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $73.19 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $704.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

