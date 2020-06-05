Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $806,000 in Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.64% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Proficient Alpha Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,229,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 38,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Proficient Alpha Acquisition news, Director Shih-Chung Chou acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAC opened at $7.30 on Friday. Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Company Profile

Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify businesses that provide financial services in Asia, primarily Mainland China and Hong Kong.

