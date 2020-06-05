Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $671,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBSS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,487.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 537.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $110,851.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,407.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $959.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.31.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.51. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

