Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $627,000 in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 6,965.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Triple-S Management stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.79. Triple-S Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $896.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

