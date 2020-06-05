Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $625,000 in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 369.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,364,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $152.93.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 23,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $3,148,104.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,003 shares of company stock worth $11,232,498. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

