Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $448,000 in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.10% of World Acceptance at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. World Acceptance Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.16 and a twelve month high of $175.78.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Corp. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

