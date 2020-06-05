Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $620,000 Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295,858 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 571,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,053,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Ferris Capital LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $168.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.96. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

