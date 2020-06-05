Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,630,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,875,000 after buying an additional 509,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FR opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

