Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 40.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 21.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent Brigidi acquired 5,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

VRRM opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.53. Verra Mobility Corp has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $116.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.64 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 7.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.