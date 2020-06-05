Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $531,000 Position in Intelsat SA (NYSE:I)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,001,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Intelsat worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Intelsat by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intelsat during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Intelsat in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intelsat in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

In other Intelsat news, Director David Mcglade sold 1,017,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.42, for a total transaction of $427,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Spengler sold 278,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $114,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,427,407 shares of company stock worth $592,326. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:I opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.38. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

