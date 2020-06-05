Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $507,000 Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,340,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,193,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after buying an additional 55,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,229,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $551,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 834,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,981,427.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,564.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,262 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,040. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $101.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Avalara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.03.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

