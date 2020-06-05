Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 438.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,014 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,578 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. AXA increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $79,565,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 81,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 40,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Tapestry Inc has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

