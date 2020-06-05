Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 74.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLOW opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti lowered their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

