Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Veritiv worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Veritiv by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Shares of Veritiv stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Veritiv Corp has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $205.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Analysts forecast that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,221.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,624.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $199,697 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.