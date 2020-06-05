Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,062 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

