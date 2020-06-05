Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 50,000 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLL. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 126.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 1,165.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 184,200 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 617,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Tortoise Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

